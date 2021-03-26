AFCON: Super Eagles depart for Benin by boat

Sports

The Super Eagles have departed for Benin Republic where they are billed to face the Squirrels in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday.
A tweet on the team’s handle on Friday morning showed photos of the players and officials leaving their hotel in Lagos State to Benin Republic.
The Nigerian team will travel by boat for the game, months after they played their last match in the AFCON qualifier.

