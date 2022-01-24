Sports

AFCON: The Gambia clinch famous win over Guinea

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on AFCON: The Gambia clinch famous win over Guinea

Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow’s goal gave them a famous 1-0 victory over Guinea.

Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Aly Keita from the centre of the box in the 71st minute, reports the BBC.

Ibrahima Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before The Gambia’s Yusupha Njie was sent off.

Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.

It was a stunning save by Gaye to keep out the powerful strike by Jose Kante, which came immediately after Conte had rattled the left-hand upright from a narrow angle.

Even then, Guinea forward Morgan Guilavogui latched onto the rebound off the bar and had his follow-up attempt blocked by Pa Modou Jagne.

Kante headed over from the resulting corner and the Scorpions, the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, held on to win as Guinea centre-back Conte was also dismissed in injury time for a second booking.

The Gambia, who are 150th in the world, will now face either hosts Cameroon or fellow debutants Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.

The Gambia went unbeaten through the group stage, beating Mauritania and 2004 champions Tunisia, and Tom Saintfiet’s side pulled off another giant-killing in Bafoussam.

The West Africans had few clear-cut openings, with their best chance in the first half coming when Barrow stung the palms of Keita with a long-range strike.

The Scorpions were at times careless in possession, gifting Mohamed Bayo a sight at goal just after the half-hour mark, but the striker had his shot blocked by James Gomez before Gaye smothered Bayo’s follow-up.

In the second half, defender Omar Colley denied Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba with a well-timed challenge shortly after Kante had sent a header over the bar

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Vote of no confidence in Barca President to go ahead

Posted on Author Reporter

…as socios reach required amount of signatures After nine days of validating votes, the Blaugrana will soon be forced to set a date for a presidential referendum A vote of no confidence against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to go ahead after club members reached the required amount of signatures for the motion to go […]
Sports

AFCON: FG Sends Forth Super Eagles As Dare Charges Team To Strike Gold In Cameroon

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government has charged the Super Eagles to strike gold in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON which kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday January 9 and concludes on Sunday February 6, 2022. This was the declaration of the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare Tuesday night at the send forth for the […]
Sports

Oshodi agog as 64 teams contest CY Unity Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The 9th edition of CY Unity Cup will kick off on Saturday, October 2 at various centres in Lagos and Ogun States. 64 football clubs are scheduled to vie for the top prize, but its the duo of defending champions, Jogo FC and De Royal Football Academy that have been bestowed with the honour of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica