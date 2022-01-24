Sports

AFCON: Tunisia upset Nigeria 1-0

…B’Faso beat 10-man Gabon on penalties to reach quarters

 

Tunisia upset 10-man Nigeria to set up a quarter-final tie against Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

Youssef Msakni beat Super Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye with a long-range effort two minutes into the second half, reports the BBC. Nigeria’s task was made harder when Alex Iwobi was sent off following a video assistant referee review.

 

The West Africans were the only side to win all three group games in Cameroon, but were largely subdued against a Tunisia side hit by Covid-19. Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq fired across goal and wide in injury time after Moses Simon had earlier had an effort blocked by Bechir Ben Said. Tunisia, Nations Cup winners in 2004, will face Burkina Faso in the last eight on Saturday, 29 January.

 

Earlier, Burkina Faso beat 10-man Gabononpenaltiestoreachthequarter- finals at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 1-1 draw. Ismahila Ouedraogo netted to give the Stallions a 7-6 win in the shoot-out.

Gabon had Sidney Obissa sent off midway through the second half but grabbed an injury-time equaliser when Bruno Ecuele Manga’s header went in off Adama Guira. BurkinaFasocaptainBertrandTraore had missed a penalty before slotting in the opener in the 28th minute.

 

The Stallions will face Tunisia in the quarter-finals on Saturday, January 29. A mammoth shoot-out had seen Herve Koffi save from Gabon midfielder Guelor Kanga and Saidou Simpore immediately send his effort over the bar in the fourth round of penalties.

 

Abdoul Tapsoba had the chance to win it for Burkina Faso in sudden death after Yannis N’Gakoutou had blazed over, but Jean-Noel Amonome denied him.

 

