AFCON U-17: We ‘re ready for Nigeria, others – South Africa’s Coach

South Africa’s U-17 coach, Duncan Crowie, has said they are in Algeria to upstage Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets and others in their group. The South Africans who have a Nigeria-origin player Dokunmu in their team will play Morocco in their opening group match before facing the 5-time world Champion Nigeria in the second match.

Duncan said on arrival in Algeria, that they are in the North African country for two objectives of qualifying for the semifinal to reach the World Cup and to win the title. “We are looking forward to the next two weeks here or stay as long as we can, possibly till the last day of the tournament, so we are ready for Nigeria and others,” he said.

“Like everyone else in this competition, we want to go as far as we can. Two objectives of course, the first one is reaching the semi-finals which will allow us to qualify for the World Cup and to go all the way (to the final).” The Nigeria’s squad handled by an ex- Golden Eaglets Nduka Ugbade departed the country days ago with a mission to equally pick the World Cup ticket. The Eaglets who have played a lot of warm up matches will play their first match on Sunday against Zambia in Group B before games against Morocco as they conclude the group stage games against South Africa.

