AFCON U-20: Junior Lions shock Flying in opener

The Flying Eagles not only fell 1-0 to Senegal on the opening day of the U20 AFCON, they also lost Belgium-based striker Ahmed Abdullahi to a red card star midfielder Daniel Daga may also be lost to injury. Wednesday’s Group A clash against hosts Egypt is now a must-win for the Junior Eagles, who are bottom of the standings without any points.

 

The defeat effectively ended a 19-game unbeaten run by the boys of coach Ladan Bosso. The Flying Eagles enjoyed a good spell midway through the first half with striker Olamilekan Adams not able to put away two chances in the 22nd and 32nd minutes.

 

But on a counter, the Junior Teranga Lions snatched what will eventually prove the match winner. Souleymane Faye smashed home into the roof of the net after goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu had initially pulled off a big save.

Daga was also forced out two minutes to halftime by what is suspected to be a serious knee injury. That goal rattled the Flying Eagles and in the second half they struggled to get going.

Besides the sending off of Ahmed Abdullahi for a second booking, Senegal would have doubled their lead in the closing minutes, but somehow the attacker fired his shot over the goal post with goalkeeper Nwosu

 

