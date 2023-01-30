AFCON U-20: Only home-based players ‘ll make squad to Egypt –Bosso

Flying Eagles handler, Ladan Bosso, has said he is going to prosecute the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations championship slated for Egypt next month with only homebased players. Bosso gave the assurance shortly after his team ran riot on Deluxe FC with a 6-0 thrashing of the Jos-based outfit in another warm up match at the weekend at FIFA goal project Abuja. He disclosed that most of the Europe-based players do have the mentality to play at the African U20 tournament. “We are sticking with majority of the home-based players with an African mentality that can give us what we’re looking for,” he said.
Eagles'll beat Ghana home and away – Eguavoen
Super Eagles interim manager Austin Eguavoen has said his team will beat the Black Stars of Ghana home and away when the two sides meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches later this month. Ghana will welcome archrivals Nigeria to Cape Coast on March 25 with the return leg four days later […]
VAR: We got all penalty decisions wrong Thursday, Premier League admits
Incorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League has told BBC Match of the Day. Bruno Fernandes won a spot-kick which he scored in Manchester United's 3-0 win over Aston Villa. James Ward-Prowse hit the bar after a disputed penalty as Southampton drew 1-1 […]
WAFCON 2022: New faces guaranteed for Women's World Cup
A minimum of two new Women's World Cup finalists will be decided on Wednesday and Thursday as the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco reaches the quarterfinal stages. The tournament not only serve to decide who is the best team on the continent but also four automatic African places at the World […]
