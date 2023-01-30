AFCON U-20: Only home-based players ‘ll make squad to Egypt –Bosso

Flying Eagles handler, Ladan Bosso, has said he is going to prosecute the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations championship slated for Egypt next month with only homebased players. Bosso gave the assurance shortly after his team ran riot on Deluxe FC with a 6-0 thrashing of the Jos-based outfit in another warm up match at the weekend at FIFA goal project Abuja. He disclosed that most of the Europe-based players do have the mentality to play at the African U20 tournament. “We are sticking with majority of the home-based players with an African mentality that can give us what we’re looking for,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...