AFCON U-20: Real work about to start for F’ Eagles – Adepoju

Former U-20 star, Mutiu Adepoju, has said the real job for the Flying Eagles is about to start with the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations which kick off in Egypt on February 18. Adepoju, who was one of the stars of the Damman Miracle, FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1989 said the players should forget about their results so far because they have not done anything yet. According to the former international popularly called ‘Headmaster’ in his playing days, the results of friendly games should serve as morale booster but at the same time the team should not think they can walk over all the teams in Egypt.

“It should be a morale booster and motivation to the players if only they think that way and not start thinking they have arrived,” he said. “The real work is just about to start and they must take it as it is, it is no longer friendlies but proper tournament, other teams have prepared too and they should know that they will be facing top oppositions.

“So far, they have done well in all their preparations and test matches played, they are yet to lose a game and they are looking good but not until the competition starts proper, then we can say they can go all the way. “The first game is very important, I believe if they continue the way they have been playing, they should be able to have a great tournament.” Meanwhile, Adepoju said the experience of the team’s coach, Ladan Bosso, should be an added advantage as he has been with the national U-20 teams in the past. He added: “The coach has experience as this is not the first time he will be in charge of the team, but like I said, it is never automatic, the players must put in their best and do well while also interpreting the technical crew tactics to the best of their ability, because that also is very important.”

