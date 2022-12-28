Sports

AFCON U20: Egypt tackles Ghana in friendly for Nigeria

Flying Eagles opponent and host of the 2023 AFCON U20 Egypt Young Pharaohs will now lock horns against Ghana Black Galaxies after their proposed back-to-back friendly game against Zambia hit a snag, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The Ghanaian home-based national team are in the Egyptian capital, Cairo for 18-day camping for the CHAN tournament in Algeria. Egypt Young Pharaohs will play Ghana after the Zambia national team apologized. The friendly match will be held at Cairo International Stadium at 3:15 pm Tuesday.

This comes within the framework of the Egyptian youth team’s preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which Egypt will host next February. Mahmoud Jaber, the coach of the national team, adheres to strong African friendly matches to provide the players with the necessary friction before competing in the African Nations Championship in Egypt during the coming February and March. The draw for the U-20 African Cup of Nations resulted in Egypt falling into Group A, which includes Mozambique,

 

