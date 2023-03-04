Sports

AFCON U20: Flying Eagles face Gambia in Semifinal

Segun Bailey Abuja Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face Gambia U20 national team in the semi-final of the 2023 CAF U20 African Nations Cup. Nigeria on Thursday edge Uganda 1-0 to pick the semi-final and World Cup tickets while Gambia walloped South Sudan 5-0 to set up the semi-final tie and also picked the FIFA U20 world Cup ticket. Adama Bojan scored hattrick for Gambia in 7th, 33rd and 47th minutes. Moses Jaju scored one goal in the 28th minute while Mahmudu Bajo  in the 71st minute scored the last and fifth goal of the quarter final tie. The seven times African champions, Nigeria will face Gambia on March 6, 2023 in the semi-final of the CAF underage competition.

