AFCON U20: Why Senegal’ll be most difficult match –Bosso

Head Coach of Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso has said that the team’s opener against Senegal at the 2023 CAF U20 African Nations Cup in Egypt will be the most important and difficult game, BSNSports.com.ng can report. Nigeria are drawn in group A with Mozambique, Senegal and hosts, Egypt. Bosso added that the Senegalese team are not known to the technical crew, though he expressed optimism of repeating the Nigeria U20 team performance in the WAFU B championship in Niger where they won the first match and emerged Champions.

“Senegal will be the most difficult match for us because I have not seen them and they’ve not seen us play, though we need to know how to manage the situation and I am sure we will conquer them.” Bosso said. He continued: “From over 200 players that attended the first phase, we picked 35 and it was those that we picked that played the last three matches against Nasarawa United and Lobi Stars.

“Fortunately for them, all of them are back, the other aspect is that those of them that are here now, we appealing to Nigerians to let us concentrate, and they can make suggestions and observations by coming to us if there are other better players than what we have in camp they can recommend but they must have watched the player in his club.

 

