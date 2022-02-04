Politics Sports

AFCON: Why we lost – Cameroon coach, Conceiçao

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cameroon coach, Antonio Conceiçao has given the reason for his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, semi-final defeat against Egypt on Thursday night.

Conceiçao said his players played well during the encounter but failed to score, adding that the Egyptian team knew how to counter Cameroon.

He added that Cameroon players felt some signs of fatigue at the end of the match but their effort to save their energy to counter Egypt was in vain.

Egypt defeated the host nation Cameroon 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the AFCON last-4 encounter.

The match had ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes as both Egypt and Cameroon failed to score.

The result means Egypt will now face Senegal in the 2021 AFCON final on Sunday, while Cameroon will tackle Burkina Faso in the third-place final on Saturday.

“The team played well during the 90′ trying to score goals, but we didn’t succeed. We are as sad as the 27 million Cameroonians, but I think the Egyptian team knows how to counter us,” Conceiçao said at his post-match press conference.

“We’re sad, but it’s the reality. The players felt some signs of fatigue at the end of the match, especially after a very physical and intense first half. We had tried to save our energy to counter the opponent but in vain,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Sanity returns to National Stadium as committee completes task

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Sanity finally returned to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos as the Ministerial Implementation Committee on Restoration of the edify complete their task. The committee started their work at the start of September with the demolition of makeshift shops at the stadium and they have not finished their duty as they report to the minister, Sunday […]
Sports

FG tasks Olympic Federations on Tokyo Games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has called on the Chairmen, Caretaker Committees of the Olympic Federations to ensure they record more victories for the Nigeria during the Tokyo Olympic Games.   The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call today in his office in Abuja when he received in audience the […]
Sports

1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball championship tips off in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Women’s basketball in Nigeria comes alive in Lagos as the 1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championship jump ball on Monday, June 29, at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium. The national tournament featuring eight teams from across the country features Perenial Nigerian Women’s league champion, First Bank basketball club, Inspector General […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica