AFCON Winner: Current Eagles playing like they don’t care about Nigeria

A former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Mba has said the national team players under new coach Jose Peseiro have displayed an utter lack of passion for the country, describing their lack of commitment as worrisome. Mba; who was a hero as the Eagles clinched their third African Cup of Nations title in 2013 under late Coach Stephen Keshi; added that the burning desire to excel which helped his set to success in South Africa is conspicuously absent in today’s Eagles. He added that the poor results recorded by the team in recent times were a reflection of the poor attitude of the playing staff, questioning the quality and passion of the players that manager Peseiro has invited to the national team in recent times.

In a chat on Brila FM’s No Holds Barred with former Super Eagles left-back, Ifeanyi Udeze, Mba lamented that the national team is lacking the dedication and unity of purpose that characterised the side under former head coach Stephen Keshi. “There was unity in the camp,” Mba volunteered.

“We were together as a family and the result started coming. “I wasn’t the only homebased player but the only one that broke into the team. “The foreign-based players treated us well. There was no discrimination and the late Stephen Keshi made sure of that. “Our Super Eagles are not making us happy, this team is playing like they don’t care about the national team. Some of them do not merit coming to the team, and some do not merit play.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...