Sports

AFCON Winner: Current Eagles playing like they don’t care about Nigeria

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

A former Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Mba has said the national team players under new coach Jose Peseiro have displayed an utter lack of passion for the country, describing their lack of commitment as worrisome. Mba; who was a hero as the Eagles clinched their third African Cup of Nations title in 2013 under late Coach Stephen Keshi; added that the burning desire to excel which helped his set to success in South Africa is conspicuously absent in today’s Eagles. He added that the poor results recorded by the team in recent times were a reflection of the poor attitude of the playing staff, questioning the quality and passion of the players that manager Peseiro has invited to the national team in recent times.

In a chat on Brila FM’s No Holds Barred with former Super Eagles left-back, Ifeanyi Udeze, Mba lamented that the national team is lacking the dedication and unity of purpose that characterised the side under former head coach Stephen Keshi. “There was unity in the camp,” Mba volunteered.

“We were together as a family and the result started coming. “I wasn’t the only homebased player but the only one that broke into the team. “The foreign-based players treated us well. There was no discrimination and the late Stephen Keshi made sure of that. “Our Super Eagles are not making us happy, this team is playing like they don’t care about the national team. Some of them do not merit coming to the team, and some do not merit play.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli to sign Africans only if they sign Afcon waiver

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Tuesday he would not sign African players any longer unless they agreed to not take part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly – now at Premier League side Chelsea – and Cameroon midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa missed several Napoli games while on international […]
Sports

Sane spends more than £450,000 to build hospital in Senegal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool star, Sadio Mane has spent more than £450,000 (about N222,750,000) to help fund the building of a hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Senegal. Mane has frequently funded infrastructure projects in the village, previously helping to construct a secondary school and having a supermarket named after him. The winger frequently travels back to his […]
Sports

Ukraine crisis: FIFA orders Russia not to play under national flag

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

FIFA has ordered Russia to complete their upcoming matches without their flag, anthem and as the Football Union of Russia in neutral territory, following the invasion of Ukraine. Several nations have announced that they will refuse to play Russia, including England, as well as Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden, reports the BBC. World Cup play-offs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica