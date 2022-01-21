Sports

AFCON: You will continue to be rewarded – Emefiele to Super Eagles

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has assured the Super Eagles of the Federal Government’s support in the team’s quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in Cameroon.

Emefiele gave the assurance when he visited the team alongside top Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials in Garoua, Cameroon, NAN reports.

The CBN governor commended the efforts of the Super Eagles players and officials with a call on them to continue to be patriotic.

“You will continue to be rewarded, but most importantly, you should see this outing as service to the nation.

“I can assure you that everything is being done by the government to make Nigerian youths happy.

“Continue to make Nigerians happy just as you have done, members of government delegation are always present and ready to give you all the support.”

 

