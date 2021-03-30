Sports

AFCONQ: Super Eagles beat Crocodiles to end campaign unbeaten

Nigeria ended the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 3-0 victory over Lesotho at Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu strikes helped the Super Eagles to end the Afcon campaign unbeaten and finished at the top of the Group L table with 14 points.
Nigeria headed into the encounter, having already secured their place at the biennial tournament, scheduled for Cameroon.
Coach Gernot Rohr made a few changes to the team that started their 1-0 victory over the Republic of Benin at Stade Charles de Gaulle on Friday.
The German tactician started Francis Uzoho Etebo and Tyronne Ebuehi who did not feature against the Squirrels in Porto Novo.

Iwobi also returned to the starting XI after missing his side’s last outing as he tested positive for COVID-19 before the encounter but was cleared to play against the Crocodiles by Caf after testing negative for the coronavirus.
The Super Eagles started the encounter impressively, dominating the opening 30 minutes and came close to opening the scoring in the 15th minute when Osimhen beats Lesotho goalkeeper Sekhoane Moerane after a fine combination with Kelechi Iheanacho but his effort was ruled out for offside.
The West Africans continued to push for the opener and deservedly got it in the 22nd minute when Osimhen hit the back of the net with a fine effort.
The Napoli forward has now bagged five goals for the three-time African champions in the qualifying campaign.

Rohr’s men made several efforts to try and increase their lead before the half-time break but the Crocodiles frustrated their effort to keep the scoreline at 1-0.
After the restart, the West African giants continued with their dominating display with Iwobi firing a fine shot from the edge of the box but failed to ruffle Lesotho goalkeeper Moerane.
Etebo thereafter doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 50th minute after pouncing on a loose ball and Super Eagles were close to increasing their lead three minutes later when Samuel Chukwueze beat his marker before unleashing a shot but it narrowly missed the target.
With eight minutes before the end of the game, Genk forward scored to seal the victory for the three-time African champions to end their campaign on a high.
Nigeria have now qualified for the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations after failing to feature in the 2017 outing.

