AFD, NBA Africa expand Basketball Experience programme in Nigeria

NBA Africa and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) yesterday announced the official launch of the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience programme in Lagos. The flagship initiative, which was introduced in Lagos in November 2021 as a pilot program, aims to use basketball as a platform to promote social inclusion and support secondary school children to become changemakers in their local communities.

The programme’s weekly basketball and life skills sessions will educate youth participants about issues including physical well-being, mental health, life skills, and healthy living. As part of the initiative, with the support of new partners, including the Lagos State Sports Commission, the collaboration will also support the renovation of outdoor basketball courts in Lagos and scale up the programme to reach more youth across the city.

 

