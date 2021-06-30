Business

AFD, NPA partner on port infrastructure master plan

Agence Française de Development (AFD) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have agreed to work together in the quest to modernise and expand port infrastructure in Nigeria. A high level team from AFD and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) have also met with the management of NPA recently to discuss credit support for port infrastructure development, among other critical transport assets in the state.

In a statement by the Authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, the Acting Managing Director of the Authority, Muhammed Bello–Koko said that NPA would welcome every support to retool and upgrade port infrastructure in Nigeria to world-class status. He noted that NPA would collaborate with development partners like AFD, since the credit support does not require sovereign guarantee and comes with flexible moratorium and repayment plan. The acting managing director told the AFD delegation that he had attended a meeting between the NPA, the Federal Ministry of Transportation and port terminal operators, where discussions centered on ways of funding of port renewal projects, especially at the Lagos Ports Complex (LPC), Apapa and the Tin-Can Island Ports Complex (TICP).

The AFD team, led by David Margonsztern, also said that the agency operates a credit facility agreement with the Lagos State government and his team was carrying out an Implementation Support Mission on Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan (LSTMP).

He noted: “Our visit to the NPA is therefore to explore funding opportunities to support port infrastructure renewal under the Lagos Urban Transport Sector programme.” Margonsztern stressed that AFD intention was to partner with the NPA on infrastructure expansion and modernisation programmes in Lagos State, especially the development of facilities like truck parks and improvement of access corridors to the port for the benefit of residents and businesses in Lagos as well as the Nigerian economy generally.

