AfDB: Adesina’s re-election, affirmation of Africa’s confidence in ability –Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the re-election of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for another five-year term as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) is an affirmation of Africa’s confidence in his ability and commitment to the development of the region.

The former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Adesina, was reelected last Thursday by the Board of Governors of the AfDB Group at its 2020 Annual Meetings in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivorie. In a passionate letter forwarded to Adesina at the weekend and personally signed by him, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “By way of this letter, please accept my heartfelt congratulations over your election to serve a second five-year term as President, African Development Bank at the recent 2020 Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group.

“Your unanimous reelection by the Board of Governors, coming after ill-defined attempts to block your continuance, shows that if we remain vigilant and true to the collective purpose of the economic progress of the African continent, then fairness and justice will win in the end.

“As a globally renowned economist, you demonstrated outstanding competence and professionalism during your first term.

Your re-election was but affirmation of Africa’s confidence in your ability and commitment. “In your first term, you distinguished yourself by driving to reshape the Bank that it would be a more active catalyst for Africa’s development. You focused on five development priorities known as the High 5s: Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.

“As AfDB President for another term, I urge you to continue in like manner. Continue to invest your cognitive abilities, immense skills and robust energy in the development of Africa.

“Given the exigencies of the present moment due to the global pandemic, you must put your knowledge and creativity into fullest use that we work towards creating more employment for the people of this continent and remove them from the grip of poverty and its attendant difficulties. “The AfDB must be at the policy and intellectual vanguard as we seek ways to contain both the public health and economic challenges of COVID-19.

“For your re-election, we must also congratulate and applaud President Muhammadu Buhari and other present and past leaders in Africa, who believed in you and worked assiduously for your success. “This victory is not only yours, the AfDB group or Nigeria’s, it is victory for Africa itself. The continent deserves that our best and most able minds be able to serve and work for its betterment

