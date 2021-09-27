AfDB adopts policy to strengthen accountability

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a new policy framework for the Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM), which according to it, is aimed at strengthening accountability and providing more effective recourse to people affected by Bank-financed operations.

In a press release, the multilateral lender said: “The policy framework is the result of a series of internal and public stakeholder consultations that began in December 2019.

This process was part of the third policy review of the Bank’s Independent Review Mechanism and marked the first time that the IRM has engaged in such a comprehensive public consultation process.”

The statement quoted IRM Director, David Simpson, as saying “the new policy framework restructures the complaints mechanism to make it more accessible, efficient and predictable.

“It also simplifies the complaint process for users of the Independent Recourse Mechanism, while enhancing its transparency, and providing clearer guidelines for case management.”

Stephanie Amoako, a Senior Policy Associate at Accountability Counsel, an international civil society organisation that supports communities adversely impacted by internationally financed projects, also commented that “the new accountability policy, if properly implemented, better serves the needs of communities across Africa by removing barriers to access the IRM and creating a more equitable process for those using the mechanism.”

