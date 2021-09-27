Business

AfDB adopts policy to strengthen accountability

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a new policy framework for the Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM), which according to it, is aimed at strengthening accountability and providing more effective recourse to people affected by Bank-financed operations.

 

In a press release, the multilateral lender said: “The policy framework is the result of a series of internal and public stakeholder consultations that began in December 2019.

 

This process was part of the third policy review of the Bank’s Independent Review Mechanism and marked the first time that the IRM has engaged in such a comprehensive public consultation process.”

 

The statement quoted IRM Director, David Simpson, as saying “the new policy framework restructures the complaints mechanism to make it more accessible, efficient and predictable.

 

“It also simplifies the complaint process for users of the Independent Recourse Mechanism, while enhancing its transparency, and providing clearer guidelines for case management.”

 

Stephanie Amoako, a Senior Policy Associate at Accountability Counsel, an international civil society organisation that supports communities adversely impacted by internationally financed projects, also commented that “the new accountability policy, if properly implemented, better serves the needs of communities across Africa by removing barriers to access the IRM and creating a more equitable process for those using the mechanism.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Broadband: More states to slash RoW charges by 96%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Agreement binding on all states, says FG More states of the federation are set to slash the cost of Right of Way (RoW) permits for telecommunications infrastructure by at least 96 per cent, New Telegraph has learnt. This is even as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Panatami, disclosed that an agreement […]
Business

AfDB, others pledge to boost economies post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Heads of four Regional Development Banks (RDBs)- African Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)- have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to boost their regions’ economies in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. They made the pledge at a virtual […]
Business

Leadway, parents’ association partner for education plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Leading underwriter, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has partnered with the Association of Parents of Private School Students (APPSS) to launch an education insurance policy plan tagged the ‘Group Education Protection Plan (GEPP).’ The bespoke education plan, which was launched at the Children’s Day event hosted at Eliud International School in Port Harcourt, is designed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica