AfDB: Africa should be producing, not begging for vaccines

Africa shouldn’t be begging for vaccines, but rather producing them, according to the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina. AfDB will support the continent’s efforts to produce doses as part of the African Union’s vaccines development plan, Adesina said during the opening ceremony of the Abidjan-based lender’s annual meeting, yesterday. It also intends to commit $3 billion to help advance the pharmaceutical industry in Africa, which produces less than one per cent of its vaccines, he told governors in a virtual summit. Less than 1.1 per cent of the continent’s 1.1 billion inhabitants have received two doses of a vaccine, compared with the U.K. and the U.S., which have fully inoculated about half of their people. Africa lost as much as $190 billion in gross domestic product to the pandemic and will need about $425 billion by 2030 to support its recovery, Adesina said.
