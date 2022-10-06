Business

AfDB approves $25m package for merchant bank

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a 15-million-dollar trade finance line of credit and 10 million dollars transaction guarantee for FSDH Merchant Bank. This is contained in a statement by Chukwuemeka Ezekiel in AfDB Group, Nigeria Country Department on Wednesday. According to the statement, FSDH will use the line of credit to provide loans to local enterprises in Nigeria. The 25-million-dollar package would help to reduce the trade finance gap in Nigeria by making financial resources available to small and mediumsized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector.

The bank’s Director- General for Nigeria, Lamin Barrow said the availability of trade finance instruments to drive post-pandemic economic recovery efforts could not be overemphasised. “Hence, the bank’s financing will help eligible Nigerian SMEs to take advantage of existing and emerging opportunities in the domestic and regional markets,” he said. Barrow said COVID-19 and other factors had led global banks to reduce their correspondent banking relationships in Africa or to exit completely. Furthermore, the AfDB’s Director for Financial Sector Development, Stefan Nalletamby said the bank was excited about finalising the facility with FSDH.

“We are excited about finalising this facility with FSDH as having the bank as a partner will aid FSDH in scaling up its trade finance offerings in Nigeria to help meet the ever-increasing trade finance gap. “This partnership is expected to catalyse more than 200 million dollars value of trade finance transactions across multi-sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and energy over the next 3.5 years,” Barrow added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Okonjo-Iweala charges African nations on AfCFTA implementation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Director-General of the World Trade Org a n i s a t i o n (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has said that African countries must do everything to ensure that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is successfully implemented. She stated this during the UBA Africa Day Conversations 2021 held yesterday. Launched in […]
Business

Pandemic lockdowns leave $10trn hole in global economy

Posted on Author Reporter

  A strong rebound this year would still leave the world down with an estimated 10 trillion dollars due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Although the global economy could expand by 4.7 per cent in 2021, it would nonetheless wind up “short of […]
Business

Why I’m investing in real estate – Bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Ifejika

Posted on Author Reporter

  Celebrity bitcoin entrepreneur, Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as ‘Blord’, recently posted information that points at the expansion of his business into real estate. Blord, Chairman and CEO of Blord Group, comprising of a bitcoin trading company and a gadget store dubbed Blord Luxury Store, posted the update on his Instagram account, @blord_official: “I […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica