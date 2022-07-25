AfDB approves $50m risk participation agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has approved a Risk Participation Agreement of $50 million with Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

In a press release, the AfDB said the deal would enable African banks and their Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SME) clients to participate more in regional and international trade, adding that it also aims to support a cumulative trade transaction volume of $450 million over the next three years.

Commenting on the partnership, AfDB Director General for North Africa, Mohamed El Azizi, said: “This agreement strengthens confidence among various African actors to encourage a new trade dynamic on the continent.

And this is crucial for the realization of the African Continental Free Trade Area, which will help to build resilience, generate growth and promote a recovery that creates opportunities and jobs.”

Stefan Nalletamby, the bank’s Director for Financial Sector Development, said: “This partnership will enable Crédit Agricole CIB, an institution that is renowned for its commitment to Africa, to do more trade finance by further supporting local banks.

When fully up and running, the partnership could support some 50 local issuing banks and their business clients across different African countries. It should act as a catalyst for major trade flows over the next three years.”

According to the AfDB statement, “the Risk Participation Agreement aims to meet the growing demand in African markets for trade finance in vital economic sectors, such as agri-food, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and services. It will also encourage productive diversification in several African economies, creating more jobs and tax revenues.

“By guaranteeing commercial banks and African SMEs’ access to trade finance, the agreement will stimulate economic growth and regional integration.

“Currently, most African banks are poorly capitalised – a situation aggravated by the adverse knock-on effects of COVID-19 – which limits their ability to access lines of credit from international banks. This difficulty has been worsened by the tightening of equity capital and conformity- related regulatory requirements, which has led international banks to reduce their commitments and the size of correspondents in Africa.

