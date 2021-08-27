Business

AfDB approves $7.3m for jobs, skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that the eight approved project proposals for its “Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy,” will receive grant funding of more than $7.3 million to operationalize their activities, creating several new enterprises and an estimated 20,000 jobs for youth across the continent. In a statement the AfDB said that the several of the approved proposals were submitted in response to a call from the Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development Department (AHHD) through the Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multi- Donor Trust Fund late last year.

It added that bank offices, complexes and departments from across regional member countries submitted nearly 24 proposals for committee review. Themes submitted included capacity building for entrepreneurs, climate change, gender, affordable housing, food security, migration and textiles, with the common thread of creating decent jobs for young women and men.

“The diverse range of themes and interests demonstrates the degree that our bank peers understand that creating jobs for Africa’s growing youth population is a cross-cutting issue to be factored into operations across the continent,” said Martha Phiri, Director of the Bank’s Human Capital, Youth and Skills Department.

Our Reporters

