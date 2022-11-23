AfDB, AU sign $9.73m agreement to drive digital market

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have signed a grant agreement to implement Phase 1 of the Upstream Project for Digital Market Development in Africa. According to a press release, the signing ceremony took place on Friday at AUC Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The AUC Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, Ambassador Albert Muchanga, and the African Development Bank’s Deputy Director General for the East Africa Region, Abul Kamara, signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions. The statement said that the AfDB’s board of directors approved the grant of 7 million Units of Account ($ 9.73 million) in September this year, adding that the project supports the AUC’s implementation of digital economy projects to enhance a continental single digital market.

It also supports the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa. Ambassador Muchanga expressed the AUC’s gratitude to the African Development Bank for its support. He said: “Covid-19 underscored the importance of digital technologies and the digital economy as a whole,and in that regard, Africa should think big when it comes to digital development, digital economy and the grand opportunities on integration and economic growth.” Dr. Kamara said the project would support the implementation of the African Development Bank’s High 5 priorities as accelerators to achieve Agenda 2063 targets and the continent’s economic transformation to get The Africa We Want. He added: “It is important to create employment opportunities for millions of young Africans, which is essential for the stability and prosperity of the continent.

The digital transformation of economies offers new opportunities to increase intra-Africa trade and boost economic growth.” Meanwhile, the AfDB, the African Union and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, have announced that they will today launch the Africa Industrialization Index and unveil the African Industry Observatory project.

The event will take place on the side-lines of the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification in Niamey, Niger (20 -25 November 2022). Dr. Abdu Mukhtar, African Development Bank Director for Industrial and Trade Development, will make opening remarks. According to a statement, the three institutions have joined forces to develop knowledge products for better tracking, gauging, and understanding sector progress towards inclusive and sustainable industrial development on the continent, in line with the IDDA III framework. The statement said: “The African Industrialisation Index, developed by the African Development Bank, will strengthen knowledge around the drivers of industrial development.

It will provide the first-ever comprehensive picture of the progress of industrial development across the continent, covering 52 of 54 African countries from 2010 to 2021. “The African Industry Observatory will function as a permanent knowledge platform led by UNIDO and the African Union. Both prioritize data collection, compilation, and analysis, and will help consolidate the quantitative evidence needed to sharpen qualitative analysis of industry trends, forecasts and comparisons at the national, regional and continental levels.”

