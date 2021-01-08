AfDB board approves new gender strategy for 2021-2025

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a new gender strategy for 2021-2025: “Investing in Africa’s women to accelerate inclusive growth,” the bank announced yesterday.

“This is a significant milestone for the bank as it will guide our interventions in the next five years as we continue to increase our efforts to achieve outcomes and maximum impact on building gender equality on the ground for women to thrive,” said Vanessa Moungar, Bank Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society.

The strategy, approved on December 11, 2020, seeks to strengthen the bank’s commitment as a leader on the continent, to reach gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment in Africa. To bridge the existing gaps hindering women’s contribution to development, the bank is addressing obstacles to inclusive economic and social transformation for women across Africa.

Specifically, the new Gender Strategy is anchored on three pillars: Empowering women through access to finance and markets; accelerating employability and job creation for women through skills enhancement and increasing women’s access to social services through infrastructure.

Like this: Like Loading...