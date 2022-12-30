Business

AfDB boosts Africa’s capacity to produce drugs, vaccines

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The African Development Bank Group has formally introduced its new initiative that will join hands with the African Union to boost Africa’s capacity to produce drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics all along the value chain, to help build its pharmaceutical sector.

The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) was the focus of a forum hosted by the African Development Bank under the theme: “Technology Access for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation.”

The event was part of the 2nd International Conference on Public Health in Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, on December 14. According to the African Development Bank, the continent imports more than 70 per cent of the medicines it needs at the cost of $14 billion annually. Changing the game to enable African countries develop their capacity to manufacture pharmaceutical products has public health, strategic and economic rationales. “This new initiative comes as a solution, since most [African] countries still face challenges in receiving [medicines] on time,” Dr. Yvan Butera, Rwandan Minister of State for Health, commented.

The Foundation, hosted by the Government of Rwanda in Kigali, is expected to commence operations in early 2023. In his opening remarks, Mr. Solomon Quaynor, Vice- President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the African Development Bank Group, said Covid- 19 had exposed the gaps in Africa’s health care system. “Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of global health systems and the gaps in the production of critical drugs on the continent.” He added: “The APTF is a ground-breaking institution that will significantly enhance Africa’s access to technologies that underpin the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.”

Presenting the APTF at the event, Prof. Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Special Adviser on pharmaceuticals and health infrastructure to Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, stressed that the Foundation was designed to help African countries bridge the technology gaps in sustainable domestic manufacturing. Prof. Sampath said: “Pharmaceutical companies in Africa have three specific impediments to technology access: access to technology and related know-how for production, mobilisation of domestic resources for technological upgrading, and the lack of possibilities for horizontal and vertical product diversification.

“Many technological risks need to be indemnified to build Africa’s pharmaceutical sector, including shifting away from a product-by-product approach which puts African companies at risk.” The co-chair of the International Negotiating Body of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Dr. Precious Matsoso, reflected on how important technology issues are for future pandemic preparation. She said establishing the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation “would provide the muchneeded support to address technology barriers for equitable access.” Describing the establishment of the Foundation as “timely,” given the experience of Covid-19, Dr. Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Initiative, stressed that the initiative “will help in saving lives on the continent.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PwC: Africa growing to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

PwC Africa has said that there is a growing trend to impose VAT on foreign digital transactions, especially by countries favouring unilateral tax measures over the global deal on the taxation of the digital economy. PwC Africa Tax Leader, Taiwo Oyedele, who stated this while presenting the eighth edition of the VAT in Africa Guide […]
Business

Well completion method that increases wellbore productivity and minimises authorisation for expenditure

Posted on Author Engr. Omolara Ibikunle

Engr. Omolara Ibikunle   In the oil and gas sector, the term well completion generally refers to the process of preparing a well to the required specifications ready for production (or injection) after drilling operations.   Essentially, there are two methods of well completion: Cased Hole Completion and Open Hole Completion and their primary goals […]
Business

…As stakeholders dissect FG’s Energy Transition Plan

Posted on Author SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan by the Federal Government has been assessed by industry operators, SUCCESS NWOGU writes     Multinationals, experts and operators in the Nigerian oil and gas sector have commended the launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan by the Federal Government on August 24, 2022. The plan was launched by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica