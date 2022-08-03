Business

AfDB boss bags U.S. National Bar Association award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has been honored with the distinguished Ronald Harmon Brown Award of International Distinction, by the National Bar Association, in the United States. The award is named in honor of Ron Brown, the first African American to Chair a major U.S. political party, and the first African American to be appointed Commerce Secretary. Other award recipients include the NBA’s chief policy officer, Alicia Hughes, who received the organization’s highest award; Hajia Alima Mahama, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the United States; and Kamil Olufowobi, CEO, Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). According to a press release, the event was attended by over 800 black lawyers, including 20 past National Bar Association Presidents, and several elected officials.

Speaking at the event, National Bar Association President, Carlos Moore, cited Adesina’s transformative role as head of the AfDB and as a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture. Receiving the award, Adesina lauded the late Ron Brown as an inspirational figure who believed that “every idea was an impossibility, until it is born.” As President of the AfDB Group, Adesina said he and his team set out to accomplish the seemingly impossible. This included the largest ever general capital increase in the bank’s history, from $93 billion to $208 billion; a transformative High5 development strategy that has impacted 335 million Africans in six years; and the creation of the Africa Investment Forum, the continent’s premier investment marketplace, which has attracted $110 billion in investment interests in Africa, over three years.

In 2021, the AfDB was ranked the best multilateral financial institution in the world. In 2022, the Bank was ranked the most transparent institution in the world, by Publish What You Fund, in terms of its sovereign operations. Adesina, who dedicated the award to his wife Grace—”his inspiration and greatest supporter,” —said: “I thank all my staff and the management of the Bank for their exceptional work, and our Board of Directors for their incredible support. They make our ideas come to life. They turn impossibilities into possibilities.” The National Bar Association was founded in 1925 and is the oldest and largest national network of predominantly African- American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FY’20: ICT sector secures N3.8trn bank credits

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  Companies operating in Nigeria’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector got a total of N3.8 trillion credits from commercial banks in 2020. This represents a 31 per cent increase in facilities to the sector compared with N2.9 trillion recorded in 2019.   According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), this […]
Business

Sterling Bank supports Nollywood, advocates monetisation of intellectual property

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc is dimensioning the creative sector of the Nigerian economy in a bid to upscale and monetise the intellectual property of creators in the industry.   Mr. Lanre Olalusi, Head of Creative & Entertainment Business Financing, Sterling Bank, disclosed this while addressing participants at the 2021 edition of Legends of Nollywood Awards held […]
Business

JUSUN strike: Lawmaker urges dialogue

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Lagos lawmaker, Victor Akande, has called for urgent dialogue among stakeholders to end the ongoing strike by the judicial workers. Akande made the call in Lagos, saying that dialogue would forestall a breakdown of law and order. Judicial workers, under the auspices of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), embarked on the strike […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica