AfDB Boss: How Nigeria was saved from famine through crop research

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has disclosed that the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has been very strategic towards sustaining food security in Nigeria since inception.

Particularly, Adesina mentioned that IITA saved Nigeria from witnessing looming famine and food shortage in 2012 during the former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan’s administration, when the country faced massive flood and was in need of 20 metric tons of seed of maize to be given to affected farmers to recover from losses they had suffered.

Adesina, disclosed this during the send-off ceremony for Dr. Nteranye Sanginga, Director-General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the weekend.

The AfDB president, in his goodwill message, explained that what IITA has been doing for Nigeria’s agriculture was unquantifiable and immeasurable, because of the strategic nature in using plant research to fight pests and bacteria in crops in a bid to avert hunger and famine in the African continent.

According to him, the outgoing IITA’s DG, is leaving a sterling performance and footprints in the history of IITA, by transforming IITA to a global most sought-after international agric research centre in the world.

Particularly, Adesina alluded to the fact that the outgoing IITA boss’ end of tenure will be enshrined in gold in the annals of the history of IITA.

The AfDB president said: “When I was the Minister of Agriculture of Nigeria and the country faced a massive flood in 2012, I needed to give the affected farmers maize varieties to plant to recover from the crop losses they had suffered. I needed 20 metric tons of seed of maize and had approached IITA.

“I was told IITA could only deliver 20 kilograms of maize seed. I told Dr. Sanginga point blank “What then is IITA doing in agriculture for Nigeria?

“He swung into action with his teams, and they mobilised all the volumes of maize seed we needed from the private seed companies. He delivered.”

Speaking on how Sanginga got the IITA top job, Adesina said: “There is a difference between reading history and making history. I wanted Sanginga to make history.

“I recommended him for the position of Director General of IITA, confident that he was one of the very best and if decisions were made based on competence, I was sure he would scale through.

“He became the director general, the first African Director General in history of IITA. And he led IITA to incredible heights in science, impacts and relevance across Africa.

“He made IITA the most sought after international agricultural research centre in the world. Well done.”

On IITA’s contribution to Nigeria’s youth development in agric sector, Adesina said: “As Minister, when I needed to scale up my efforts to get the youth into agriculture, I did not go far, I came to IITA, because I knew Sanginga, its Director General, had a drive and passion for the youth in agriculture. IITA posted impressive results, and today IITA youth agripreneurs are pace setters in agriculture. He delivered.”

