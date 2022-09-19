Business

AfDB: Climate change costs Africa 15% of GDP per capita growth

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that climate change has caused Africa to lose between five per cent and 15 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita growth annually. Group Acting Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Kevin Urama, in a statement posted on the bank’s website, also said that $1.6 trillion would be required between 2022 and 2030 for Africa to fulfil its nationally decided commitment.

 

He also emphasised the necessity for the international community to fulfil its $100 billion pledge to assist developing nations and the African economy in reducing the effects of climate change and adapting to it.

 

Urama said: “Africa has been losing from five per cent to 15 per cent of its GDP per capita growth because of climate change and its related impacts, but needs about    1.6 trillion between 2022 and 2030 to meet its national determination contributions. “Collectively, African countries received only $18.3 billion in climate finance between 2016 and 2019.

“This results in a climate finance gap of up $1288.2 billion annually from 2020 to 2030.” He added: “These sums reflect how the crisis is. Climate change affects Africa severely, while the continent contributes to only three per cent of global emissions. “The global community must meet its $100 billion commitment to help developing countries and African economies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to adapt to it.

“Investing in climate adaptation in the context of sustainable development is the best way to cope with the climate change impacts, adding that gas must remain included in the continent’s plan for the gradual transition to clean energy.” According to him, since the 1850s, nations have been able to move away from coal and toward greener forms of energy. He added that the private sector, particularly banks, could take advantage of Africa’s enormous potential for green investment opportunities.

The World Bank had, earlier in a press release, said that climate change could cost Nigeria 30 per cent of its GDP in 2050. The statement’s titled: “World Bank Group Exceeds New Climate Finance Target – $31.7 billion in Funding for Climate Action.” Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.54 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, which is an improvement compared to the 3.11 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The agricultural sector contributed 23.24 per cent of the total GDP, up from the 22.36 per cent seen in the previous quarter. Additionally, the industrial sector made up 19.4 per cent of the GDP, while services made up 57.35 per cent.

The industrial sector declined by 2.3 per cent, a further reduction when compared to the 6.81 per cent decline seen in the previous quarter, while the agricultural sector grew by 1.2 per cent year-overyear, the services sector expanded by 6.7 per cent, and the industrial sector contracted by 1.2 per cent.

The World Bank in the statement had noted that there was a funded project meant to reduce the impact of climate change in Nigeria. The global bank said the project is designed to ensure community- level participation, build local capacity and coordination between different groups, and ensure transparency across different agencies so that climate solutions can also strengthen the institutional systems in place.

The bank said: “Climate change is causing severe water stress in Nigeria, causing droughts to in  crease in frequency and intensity. This affects Nigeria’s economic growth – it could cost the country as much as 30% of its GDP by 2050, affecting the livelihoods of millions of households, worsening food security and livelihoods, and increasing the risk of violent conflict.

 

“A $700 million Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project aims to develop 20 watershed management plans covering all of Northern Nigeria.

“It will prioritise investments that can slow desertification while supporting natural resource-based livelihoods. For instance, investing in sustainable oases and wetlands can be vital for adaptation and provide alternative incomes for communities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Sovereign Trust restates commitment to enhanced clients’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka, has reiterated that the company will continue to enhance the life of its customers and shareholders with its products. He disclosed this in Lagos last week during an engagement with journalists. Soyinka noted that Sovereign Trust was committed to innovative products and […]
Business

Mutual funds’ net asset value hits N1.43trn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has disclosed that as at February 19, 2021, the number of registered mutual funds with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has grown from 76 in 2019 with Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of N600 billion to 102 mutual funds with NAV of over N1.43 trillion. The Divisional Head, […]
Business

Stakeholders adopt biotechnology to combat post-COVID-19 hunger

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector have unanimously adopted the use of biotechnology as critical modern tool to fight possible post-COVID-19 food insecurity and hunger in Nigeria. This came against the backdrop of several forecast of possible food shortage that may befall the country due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was disclosed recently during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica