AfDB: Climate change costs Africa 15% of GDP per capita growth

African Development Bank (AfDB) has said that climate change has caused Africa to lose between five per cent and 15 per cent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita growth annually. Group Acting Chief Economist and Vice President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Mr Kevin Urama, in a statement posted on the bank’s website, also said that $1.6 trillion would be required between 2022 and 2030 for Africa to fulfil its nationally decided commitment.

He also emphasised the necessity for the international community to fulfil its $100 billion pledge to assist developing nations and the African economy in reducing the effects of climate change and adapting to it.

Urama said: “Africa has been losing from five per cent to 15 per cent of its GDP per capita growth because of climate change and its related impacts, but needs about 1.6 trillion between 2022 and 2030 to meet its national determination contributions. “Collectively, African countries received only $18.3 billion in climate finance between 2016 and 2019.

“This results in a climate finance gap of up $1288.2 billion annually from 2020 to 2030.” He added: “These sums reflect how the crisis is. Climate change affects Africa severely, while the continent contributes to only three per cent of global emissions. “The global community must meet its $100 billion commitment to help developing countries and African economies to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to adapt to it.

“Investing in climate adaptation in the context of sustainable development is the best way to cope with the climate change impacts, adding that gas must remain included in the continent’s plan for the gradual transition to clean energy.” According to him, since the 1850s, nations have been able to move away from coal and toward greener forms of energy. He added that the private sector, particularly banks, could take advantage of Africa’s enormous potential for green investment opportunities.

The World Bank had, earlier in a press release, said that climate change could cost Nigeria 30 per cent of its GDP in 2050. The statement’s titled: “World Bank Group Exceeds New Climate Finance Target – $31.7 billion in Funding for Climate Action.” Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.54 per cent year-on-year in real terms in the second quarter of 2022, which is an improvement compared to the 3.11 per cent growth recorded in the previous quarter.

The agricultural sector contributed 23.24 per cent of the total GDP, up from the 22.36 per cent seen in the previous quarter. Additionally, the industrial sector made up 19.4 per cent of the GDP, while services made up 57.35 per cent.

The industrial sector declined by 2.3 per cent, a further reduction when compared to the 6.81 per cent decline seen in the previous quarter, while the agricultural sector grew by 1.2 per cent year-overyear, the services sector expanded by 6.7 per cent, and the industrial sector contracted by 1.2 per cent.

The World Bank in the statement had noted that there was a funded project meant to reduce the impact of climate change in Nigeria. The global bank said the project is designed to ensure community- level participation, build local capacity and coordination between different groups, and ensure transparency across different agencies so that climate solutions can also strengthen the institutional systems in place.

The bank said: “Climate change is causing severe water stress in Nigeria, causing droughts to in crease in frequency and intensity. This affects Nigeria’s economic growth – it could cost the country as much as 30% of its GDP by 2050, affecting the livelihoods of millions of households, worsening food security and livelihoods, and increasing the risk of violent conflict.

“A $700 million Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project aims to develop 20 watershed management plans covering all of Northern Nigeria.

“It will prioritise investments that can slow desertification while supporting natural resource-based livelihoods. For instance, investing in sustainable oases and wetlands can be vital for adaptation and provide alternative incomes for communities.”

