AfDB, CoDA launch $5.9m project to tackle illicit financial flows

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) have officially launched a three-year support project to improve regional coherent and coordinated response to illicit financial flows. According to a press release, the project, known as the African Financial Integrity and Accountability Support Project (AFIAP), will help African stakeholders actively engaged in stemming such flows, to improve domestic revenue mobilisation in African countries.

The statement also said that the project aims to improve regional coordination of combating illicit financial flows and the oversight and accountability of public finances, for optimal revenue mobilization and management in African countries, adding that it will support the coordinated implementation of recommendations of the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and the implementation of joint strategies and initiatives related to international taxation. “The grant will support CoDA in its role as the secretariat of both the AU High- Level Panel on IFFs, the Joint Secretariat of the Consortium to Stem IFFs from Africa, and the annual African Fiscal Policy Forum.

Customers commend Polaris Bank’s VULTe

Polaris Bank’s digital bank platform, VULTe, has received overwhelming positive reviews from customers, a few days after launch, with many describing the platform as convenient, user-friendly and secure, the lender has said.   According to a press release, a wide spectrum of customers in their various testimonials, as captured on the Google Play and App […]

NGX All-Share Index closes week bearish by 0.57%

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed last week on the negative route as the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.57 per cent and 0.62 per cent to close the week at 37,994.19 and N19.796 trillion respectively.   All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX […]
All-Share returns 14.77% YTD despite rate hikes

The Nigerian Exchange Limited’s (NGX) All- Share Index (ASI) has returned 14.77 per cent yearto- date, analysis of daily trading data from the NGX revealed, showing resilience despite three consecutive interest rate hikes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). To curb rising inflation amid local and global headwinds such as spiraling inflation against the […]

