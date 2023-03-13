AfDB, CoDA launch $5.9m project to tackle illicit financial flows

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Coalition for Dialogue on Africa (CoDA) have officially launched a three-year support project to improve regional coherent and coordinated response to illicit financial flows. According to a press release, the project, known as the African Financial Integrity and Accountability Support Project (AFIAP), will help African stakeholders actively engaged in stemming such flows, to improve domestic revenue mobilisation in African countries.

The statement also said that the project aims to improve regional coordination of combating illicit financial flows and the oversight and accountability of public finances, for optimal revenue mobilization and management in African countries, adding that it will support the coordinated implementation of recommendations of the High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) and the implementation of joint strategies and initiatives related to international taxation. “The grant will support CoDA in its role as the secretariat of both the AU High- Level Panel on IFFs, the Joint Secretariat of the Consortium to Stem IFFs from Africa, and the annual African Fiscal Policy Forum.

