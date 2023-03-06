Business

AfDB concludes insurer roadshow to accelerate capital mobilisation

The Co-Financing, Syndications and Client Solutions department of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has met with London-based insurers to galvanize continued support of the Bank’s balance sheet optimisation and mobilization ambitions, in line with its 2023 lending programme, according to a press release. The statement said that the bank held an investor re-lationship event on February 28, attended by representatives from over 30 insurance companies from the London, Bermudan and other international markets, including many Lloyd’s Syndicates. The Texel Group, one of the bank Group’s major brokers, hosted the event, continuing its support of mul- tilateral development banks’ sustainable development finance goals. According to the statement, “the interactive session was an opportunity for the insurance market practitioners to learn more about the Bank Group and its mobilisation plans for 2023 and beyond.” In a presentation, Max Ndiaye, Acting Director of the Co- Financing, Syndications and Client Solutions department, highlighted the evolution of the bank’s risk transfer activities and the importance of the preferred creditor status in the asset quality of the bank’s sovereign loan book. He also spoke on the origination and approval process of new transactions. The bank reinforced the benefits of its preferred credit status with respect to pricing and elaborated on the lack of sovereign defaults on the bank’s loans or credit enhanced facilities.

