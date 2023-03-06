AfDB concludes insurer roadshow to accelerate capital mobilisation

The Co-Financing, Syndications and Client Solutions department of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has met with London-based insurers to galvanize continued support of the Bank’s balance sheet optimisation and mobilization ambitions, in line with its 2023 lending programme, according to a press release. The statement said that the bank held an investor re-lationship event on February 28, attended by representatives from over 30 insurance companies from the London, Bermudan and other international markets, including many Lloyd’s Syndicates. The Texel Group, one of the bank Group’s major brokers, hosted the event, continuing its support of mul- tilateral development banks’ sustainable development finance goals. According to the statement, “the interactive session was an opportunity for the insurance market practitioners to learn more about the Bank Group and its mobilisation plans for 2023 and beyond.” In a presentation, Max Ndiaye, Acting Director of the Co- Financing, Syndications and Client Solutions department, highlighted the evolution of the bank’s risk transfer activities and the importance of the preferred creditor status in the asset quality of the bank’s sovereign loan book. He also spoke on the origination and approval process of new transactions. The bank reinforced the benefits of its preferred credit status with respect to pricing and elaborated on the lack of sovereign defaults on the bank’s loans or credit enhanced facilities.
Related Articles
NSE extends weekly gains by 1.09%
Transaction activities last week closed positive, extending weekly gains as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation both appreciated by 1.09 per cent to close the week at 24,693.73 and N12.882 trillion respectively. All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.06 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Putting God first, working with professionals, helped me – FCMB founder, Balogun
The founder of FCMB Group, the parent company of First City Monument Bank and City Securities Limited, Otunba Subomi Balogun, has said that having professionals around him and putting God first helped him to scale through the hard times in the banking industry. He also emphasised the importance of praise and thanksgiving, stressing that “what […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Babalakin, Onyema, others to attend aviation media summit
The Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the Nigerian aviation industry, Dr Wale Babalakin, the Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Allen Onyema and other aviation heads would constitute a panel of discussants at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC). The conference, which is scheduled to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)