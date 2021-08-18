Business

AfDB debars Nigerian firm over fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced 18-month debarment of Sargittarius Nigeria Limited, an engineering company, and its affiliates, with effect from July 28, 2021. It listed Sargittarius Henan Water Conservancy Engineering Limited as one of the company’s affiliates debarred from participating in AfDBfinanced projects. In a statement yesterday, AfDB said Sargittarius’ debarment was instituted after its office of integrity and anticorruption conducted an investigation and established fraudulent practices. The company was said to have engaged in the act during tenders for the construction of water infrastructure in Ibadan, Nigeria, under the Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project in Nigeria. “The debarment renders Sargittarius Nigeria Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period,” the statement reads.

