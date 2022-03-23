AfDB earmarks $5.6m for world water forum

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has earmarked more than $5.6 million to support the 9th edition of the 9th World Water Forum, which will be held from 21-26 March 2022 in Senegal, the bank said in a press release.

According to the statement, the AfDB is a lead partner of the event, which is being hosted in Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time and is co-organized by the World Water Council and the Government of Senegal.

The event, which according to the statement, is billed as the world’s largest international water-related gathering, will be an opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper insight into how the AfDB provides technical and financial support to regional member countries to ensure water security for sustainable development in their territories through its Water Development and Sanitation Department.

Commenting on the event, the bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Beth Dunford, said: “As one of the leading financing institutions on the continent with a commitment to the development of Africa’s water and sanitation sectors, it is a natural fit for the African Development Bank to support the Government of Senegal in co-hosting this Forum.”

“Failure is not an option when it comes to mitigating the imbalance between water needs and water availability to boost economic development and stability,” she added.

The AfDB is a member of the forum’s International Steering Committee and plays a lead role in its pilot group responsible for sessions exploring the modalities and tools needed to implement policies and solutions for water security.

The Bank also coordinates the forum’s action group that aims to mobilize financial resources and promote innovative funding.

The statement said the bank will participate in more than two dozen high-level panels, key roundtable discussions, technical sessions, and side events, such as the launch of its Comprehensive Handbook of Financial Tools for the Water and Sanitation Sector and its Climate Proofing Transboundary Waters Agreements report.

It also said that there will be a session on key findings of the Bank’s State of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation in Africa report.

The statement added that the AfDB’s delegation at the event comprises Vice President Dunford; Director General for the bank’s Northern Region, Mohamed El Azizi; Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor; Director for Water Development and Sanitation, Osward Chanda; Director for Human Capital, Youth, and Skills Development, Martha Phiri; African Water Facility Coordinator, Mtchera Johannes Chirwa, and other representatives.

