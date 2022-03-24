AfDB, ECOWAS extend $3.56m grant to pharmaceutical firms

The African Development Bank ((AFDB) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are jointly supporting development of pharmaceutical firms in West Africa to the tune of $3.56 million grant. ECOWAS being grant recipient and executing agency will, in addition, contribute $600,000. Speaking at the signing of the MoU ceremony in Abuja yesterday, AFDB Director General, Nigeria Country Department, Mr. Lamin Barrow, said the grant underscored the urgency of accelerating efforts to ensure a minimum level of supply of health products as African governments are now looking to develop their pharmaceutical industries to ensure security of supply and enhance affordability.

The project, he said, would advance the bank’s efforts to support harmonisation of the regulations and standards for pharmaceutical products across the continent. Barrow said the project would also enhance the competitiveness of the region’s pharmaceutical industry by promoting best practices in pharmaceutical product and supplies manufacturing as articulated in the 2019 Abidjan Declaration.

He said: “Africa is heavily reliant on imports, with an estimated 70 percent of pharmaceutical products sourced from imports, largely from South East Asia. Local vaccine production capacities meet less than one per cent of the domestic demand, while the COVID-19 crisis has further exposed the fragility of our national health systems and posed significant disruptions to health and pharmaceutical supply chains. ‘

