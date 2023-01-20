AfDB expects Africa’s economic growth to stabilise

Africa’s economic growth will stabilise at 4% over the next two years, and inflation will slow as the continent rebounds from a pandemic-induced slump and external shocks including the Ukraine war, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB). While Africa avoided some of the worst health impacts of COVID-19, many countries were hit hard by the economic fallout. And an initial 2021 recovery from the first pandemic shocks was hampered by rising inflation, spiking food prices and tightening global monetary policy last year. Africa’s gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in 2022 from 4.8 per cent in 2021. But in its Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook published on Thursday, the bank projected growth will accelerate to 4.0 per cent this year and 3.9 per cent in 2024, outstripping world averages.
Related Articles
Flexible policies, initiatives offer opportunities to investors
There are expectations that the maritime sector will rebound this year with the launch of new deep seaport, regional maritime bank in Nigeria, dry ports and other investment opportunities by private investors and government, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports The Nigerian maritime industry is a fertile ground for any investor to venture into this year. With its […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
9mobile: Cash, 3,000 smartphones won in promo
Telecommunications company, 9mobile, said it had so far rewarded over 59 customers with N1million each and given out 3,000 smartphones in its Mega Millionaire Promo. The promo, designed to reward 90 lucky customers with N1 million daily, also gives out two smartphones every hour for 90 days and a grand prize of N10 million at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Naira falls to N411.63/$1 at I&E window
The naira fell to a new record low at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N411.63 per dollar compared with N409/$1, FMDQ data shows. In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window, thus fuelling speculation that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)