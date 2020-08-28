AfDB: Future beckons for bigger Africa, says Adesina

Wins 100% votes for 2nd term

Buhari, Gbajabiamila, Okonjo-Iweala hail his reelection

The President of the African Development Bank Group, (AFDP), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday, said that there was the need to build a very strong institution to cater for Africa’s development. Adesina, who was yesterday elected for another five years as the President of the African Development Bank (AFDB), while commenting on his victory, said: “I am deeply grateful for the collective trust, strong confidence and support of our shareholders for electing me for a second term as President. It is yet another call for selfless service to Africa and the African Development Bank, to which I will passionately devote myself.

“The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts.”

Adesina was re-elected for a second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank Group with 100 per cent votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank. The Chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs. Niale Kaba, announced this after the election held virtually yesterday. His reappointment comes after the Bank’s Ethics committee and an independent panel investigated whistleblowers’ allegations that he had abused his office and cleared him of all wrongdoing in July.

Adesina was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015 and will begin his new term of another five years on September 1. Kaba said she was delighted that the Board of Governors had re-elected Adesina, who was running unopposed, for a second term in office as President. “As shareholders, we strongly support the Bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the Bank over the next five years”, she said. Adesina’s first term focused on the bold new agenda for the AfDB Group based on five development priorities known as the High 5s.

The High 5s are Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialize Africa, Integrate Africa, and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa. Adesina had, on Wednesday, said the AfDB achieved impactful results on the lives of 335 million Africans, including 18million people with access to electricity, with 141 million people benefitting from improved agricultural technologies for food security.

According to him, 15 million people have access to finance from private investments, 101 million people provided with access to improved transport and 60 million people gained access to water and sanitation. The Bank has maintained its AAA-ratings by all major global credit rating agencies for five years in a row while the Board of Governors of the Bank Group approved a 125 per cent increase in the General Capital of the Bank.

The capital rose from $93 billion to $208 billion, the largest in the history of the AfDB. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and a former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have hailed Adesina’s reelection. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, President Buhari, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians, congratulated Adesina on his reappointment, stating said that the AfDB boss deserved his re-election.

He stated: “News of the victory came during the Council of State meeting, which was attended by former heads of state, Senate President, governors, some ministers, and senior government officials. As Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, announced the good news, President Buhari led a round of applause, and declared: ‘He deserves it'”. The President extended appreciation to the African Union (AU) for its endorsement of the AfDB President much earlier, and to shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the visionary leader.

Buhari believed Adesina’s versatility, experience at both national and international engagements,would be further deployed to energize the pan-African financial institution, urging him to remain focused and steadfast in pursuing the noble goals of making life better for Africans through various development plans, already captured as High 5s. While pledging full support of his government to ensure a successful tenure for the AfDB leadership, the President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen Adesina and his team for greater good to the continent.

Similarly, House of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, described Adesina’s re-election as a triumph of integrity and dedication to duty.While expressing his happiness at the development, the Speaker, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi, said the re-election has provided Adesina with another opportunity to consolidate and sustain AfDB as a global financial force, even as it pushes African development agenda. He said: “Your clearance by the independent review panel and Ethics Committee of the bank as well as the bank’s Bureau of Governors’ independent review panel was an affirmation of your integrity, dedication to duty and diligence. “Your return for a second term without opposition also attests to the confidence the continent and its partners have in your leadership qualities.

“As I congratulate you on this historic milestone with the belief that the bank is in good hands, this is to remind you that your re-election is a call to rededicate yourself to duty towards positioning the bank as a global financial institution to reckon with”. In her reaction to Adesina’s reelection, Dr. Okonjo- Iweala, who is one of eight candidates vying to be elected Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) described the development as wonderful. She tweeted: “Wonderful to get the news of the reelection of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_ Group. Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!!”

