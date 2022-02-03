Business

AfDB gets board’s approval for PPP strategic framework

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has taken a significant step to further address the infrastructure gap in African countries with the approval by its Board of Directors of its first strategic framework for the development of public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Africa’s infrastructure investment gap is estimated ataover $100 billion per year, affecting the living conditions of Africans and the continent’s global competitiveness. Bank experts say publicprivate partnerships offer an additional approach to increase private sector investments and higher levels of efficiency in the development and operation of infrastructure assets in Africa.

The bank’s Group President, Akinwumi Adesina, said the new framework would form the bedrock of the bank’s engagements in the infrastructure sector. He said: “This eagerly awaited strategic framework will go a long way to enabling the bank provide much required assistance for the development and implementation of public- private partnerships in our regional member countries and we look forward to its success.” According to a press release, “public-private partnerships are already a key feature of infrastructure projects being supported by the Bank, among them several transport and energy sector projects in all the regions of the continent. “To achieve its development ambitions, the bank’s Public-Private Partnership Strategic Framework is rooted in three pillars that will provide an end-to-end solution to member countries, from upstream to downstream.

 

