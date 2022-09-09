Business

AfDB, GGGI launch report on countries’ readiness for green growth

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) have launched a report analysing the readiness of seven countries – Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, Gabon and Mozambique – to drive green growth. The joint report, which was launched on the sidelines of Africa Climate Week, in Libreville, Gabon, assessed the status and trends of green growth as well as countries’ preparedness for the green growth transition across a number of metrics. It also offered recommendations for the countries surveyed in the report.

The report found evidence that African countries are demonstrating growing political commitment to green growth. Governments actively champion the UN Sustainable Development Goals and nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Kenya, Morocco and Tunisia, in particular, have incorporated into their constitutions, citizens’ right to a clean and safe environment and other related rights. Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Senegal and Mozambique have adopted national green growth and climate-resilient economic strategies. GGGI’s Director and Head of Programmes for Africa, Malle Fofana, said: “Our joint study Green Growth in the Context of NDC, LTS and SDGs Implementation in Africa, which assesses the state and readiness of green growth implementation, highlights key valuable insights for our members states.”

 

