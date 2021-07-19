Business

AfDB, Google partner to train African fashion entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The African Development Bank (AfDB)’s Fashionomics Africa initiative and Google have held a virtual masterclass on using digital tools and social media for African fashion entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, the online session aimed to equip African fashion entrepreneurs with tools to plan and execute a digital marketing strategy; how to use social media and e-mail effectively; and creating a digital presence using Google digital tools.

Building a brand and engaging with customers and potential customers is one of the key challenges faced by African entrepreneurs, particularly the youth and women.

 

“We are very excited to collaborate with the African Development Bank to support fashion entrepreneurs in Africa, especially during the pandemic,” said Khadija Abdul Juma, a marketing specialist at Grow with Google, an initiative supporting African entrepreneurs and small businesses across Africa.

 

Women Will Africa, an initiative that supports women to take advantage of the Internet, also participated.

 

Since the onset of the pandemic, e-commerce has grown considerably, with total global retail sales estimated to exceed $5.8 trillion this year.

 

“To be competitive in our changing world, African creatives need to be well armed with greater digital skills and tools.

 

Technology and digital tools must be at the heart of their businesses if they want to amplify their voices and join the global fashion sphere,” said Bintou Sadio Diallo, a cultural and creative industries expert at the African Development Bank.

 

Fashionomics Africa aims to attract foreign direct investment in the African textile, apparel and accessories industry and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized businesses – with an emphasis on women and youth.

 

Through the Fashionomics Africa programme, the African Development Bank works with public and private sector partners to develop local, regional and international textile and fashion value chains, taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, […]
Business

Nigeria imports N304.9bn drugs from India

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Despite complaints and restriction by the Federal Government to curb importation of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, India has exported N304.9 billion ($635.39 million) drugs to Nigeria in the last one year.   Other countries competing with Nigeria are Kenya and Tanzania, which have imported drugs valued at $238 million and $204.18 million respectively in 2020.   […]
Business

Firm rewards winners with N10m worth sholarship grants

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Kellogg’s, the world’s number one cereal company, has rewarded children, who participated and emerged winners in the second edition of its flagship scholarship scheme with N10 million educational grants. The National Marketing Manager of Kellogg’s, Mr. Darlington Igabali, while speaking at the Kellogg’s Superstars Scholarship contest in Lagos, explained that his company had once again […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica