AfDB highlights continent’s potential to leverage green minerals

A recent webinar hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB) brought together experts to examine how Africa can become a hub for manufacturing lithium ion batteries to store energy and electrify the transport fleet. According to a press release, the webinar, which had as its theme, “Leveraging Africa’s green minerals for the energy transition: The role of regional integration and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” is part of a knowledge series organized by the bank’s African Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre, and the Energy Financial Solutions, Policy Regulations Department.

The statement said that representatives from AfDB, the African Union African Minerals Development Corporation, AfCFTA Secretariat, Bloomberg NEF, the International Energy Agency and independent experts affirmed Africa’s opportunities given its rich endowments in lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth minerals, adding that all of these are essential for building the global green economy of the future and they also comprise new market opportunities for net-zero transitions.

Dr. Vanessa Ushie, Acting Director of the Bank’s African Natural Resource Management and Investment Centre, emphasised Africa’s potential in her opening remarks: “Given Africa’s competitive advantage due to rich endowments in renewable energy and green mineral resources, many African countries have a unique opportunity to benefit from low-carbon development and a just energy transition pathway appropriate to their national context.”

 

