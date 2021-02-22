Business

AfDB hires Nigerian as risk officer

African Development Bank (AfDB) has appointed Ifedayo Orimoloye as its Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO).

 

The bank said in a statement that the appointment would be effective April 1, 2021. Orimoloye will lead the preparation and implementation of strategic plans within the bank’s overall risk management framework, including its risk appetite statement, credit risk, operational risk and market risk guidelines, policies and procedures Orimoloye started his banking career with Wachovia Bank in 1995 in corporate finance and later moved to senior risk management roles at Citibank, HSBC and Wells Fargo Bank.

 

He has over 20 years of risk management and corporate finance experience from international and diverse financial institutions in Africa, Europe and North America. Orimoloye obtained a Master of Business Administration in finance from California State University.

 

Between 2010 and 2017, he was the group chief risk officer at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated where he was in charge of risk management oversight of the 40 African countries and other regions in Ecobank Group.

 

He joined Sterling Bank in 2018 as Chief Risk Officer, a role he positively transformed by implementing a strong framework that ensured rigor in the application of group-wide risk management policies and practices.

 

