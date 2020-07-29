AfDB: Independent Panel clears Adesina of wrongdoing

Buhari: Clearance, an endorsement of competence to lead

The coast is finally clear for President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, to seek re-election next month, as an independent review panel has backed an investigation by the multilateral lender’s ethics committee which cleared him of all allegations of wrongdoing.

Whistleblowers, in January, accused Adesina, who has held the AfDB’s top job since 2015, of abuses of office including favouritism in hiring fellow Nigerians and giving out generous severance packages. He had denied the accusations. A report by the AfDB’s ethics committee in April absolved him of the allegations, but the United States, the Bank’s second-largest shareholder, rejected the internal investigation and, along with several nonregional member states, demanded that an independent panel should review the case.

The panel, led by former Irish President Mary Robinson, assisted by former Gambian Attorney General Hassan Jallo and ex- South African Director of Public Prosecutions Leonard McCarthy, agreed with the decision of the ethics committee, according to its final report released late on Monday.

It concluded that: “The complaints, which were all made against the President, were correctly dismissed at the stage of preliminary examination.” The report partly reads: “The panel is satisfied that the Ethics Committee considered the complaints received by it on 19 January 2020 in a comprehensive and responsible manner and followed correct procedures. The panel concurs with the committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the committee.”

The panel also backed the Ethic Committee’s conclusion that the whistleblowers did not provide evidence to back most of their allegations. Indeed, New Telegraph’s analysis of the panel’s report shows that of the 16 categories of allegations made by the complainants, 15 were not supported by credible evidence. For instance, on the allegation of preferential treatment for Nigeria and Nigerians, the panel said: “The complainants allege that under the current President,

Nigeria was promoted to almost a fully-fledged Region of the Bank and that furthermore in the massive recruitment drive which followed his appointment, the President gave preferential treatment by recruiting a large and disproportionate number of Nigerians into the Bank. “The complainants declined to provide any evidence beyond their bare allegations. The committee looked into this allegation and found it to be unsubstantiated and that it should be dismissed. The decision of the committee was correct.”

Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, had repeatedly denied the allegations and said in a May 27 statement that, “fair, transparent and just processes” would confirm his innocence. Analysts note that his exoneration by the panel means that Adesina, whose first term ends on August 31, is likely to run unopposed. The AfDB is owned by 54 African nations and 27 other countries. Nigeria holds the largest stake, followed by the U.S.

There are speculations that U.S.-China rivalry in Africa is pushing the Ameri-cans into trying to increase their influence within the AfDB system. Meanwhile, President Buhari has described Adesina’s clearance by the Board of Directors and the Ethics Committee as a validation of his competence to lead the organisation.

The President congratulated AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Adesina’s response.

Buhari believed that the conclusion of the review should finally draw a curtain on the allegations that created distractions for the entire institution for a period, and serve as impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities, while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

The President urged Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his noble goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.

