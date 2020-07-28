Top Stories

AfDB: Independent Panel clears Adesina of wrongdoing

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish President Mary Robinson, has cleared the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, of corruption, according to a report obtained by AFP.
Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 — but a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.
The panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy, cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by whistleblowers.
The United States had insisted that an independent panel review  the findings of the AfDB committee that investigated allegations of wrongdoing against Adesina and exonerated him, reports online news portal THEWILL.
“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” Monday’s report concluded.
The African banking institution and Adesina — who is the sole candidate for the bank’s August’s presidential elections — has been battered by the rollercoaster of allegations after the whistleblowers’ complaints were leaked to the media in April.
The former Nigerian Agriculture minister had always stated he was “innocent” of the charges.
Robinson — who led Ireland from 1990 to 1997 before serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002 — dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations against Adesina.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria lacks enough manpower to fix testing machines –Source

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

With the expansion of testing sites in the country aimed at increasing testing capacity across all states, the importance of increasing the number and skill of in-country personnel that can urgently repair faulty equipment has been highlighted. A top COVID-19 response team in one of the testing centres in the country – a scientist- made […]
Top Stories

649 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours — highest recovery rate

Posted on Author Reporter

*As NCDC confirms 626 new cases For the first time in weeks, the number of persons discharged in one day exceeded the figure of new cases recorded across the country. This is the highest rate of recoveries recorded in Nigeria with 649 people discharged within 24 hours. The new figure was given by the Nigeria […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s infections shoot past 24,000 with 779 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The nation saw a major spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing 779 new cases to take the total to 24,077. In Lagos State alone the figure was 285. Rivers was second with 68, while the FCT tied Edo State in third place […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: