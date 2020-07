AfDB: Independent Panel clears Adesina of wrongdoing

An independent panel of experts, headed by former Irish President Mary Robinson, has cleared the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, of corruption, according to a report obtained by AFP.

Adesina, 60, a charismatic speaker known for his elegant suits and bow ties, became the first Nigerian to helm the AfDB in 2015 — but a 15-page report earlier this year claimed that under his watch the bank had been tarred by poor governance, impunity, personal enrichment and favouritism.

The panel of three experts, led by Robinson alongside Gambia’s Chief Justice Hassan Jallow and the World Bank’s integrity vice president Leonard McCarthy, cleared Adesina of all charges alleged by whistleblowers.

The United States had insisted that an independent panel review the findings of the AfDB committee that investigated allegations of wrongdoing against Adesina and exonerated him, reports online news portal THEWILL.

“The Panel concurs with the Committee in its findings in respect of all the allegations against the President and finds that they were properly considered and dismissed by the Committee,” Monday’s report concluded.

The African banking institution and Adesina — who is the sole candidate for the bank’s August’s presidential elections — has been battered by the rollercoaster of allegations after the whistleblowers’ complaints were leaked to the media in April.

The former Nigerian Agriculture minister had always stated he was “innocent” of the charges.

Robinson — who led Ireland from 1990 to 1997 before serving as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights until 2002 — dismissed the 16 whistleblower allegations against Adesina.

