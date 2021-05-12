AfDB invites applications for projects to support women

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group is inviting applications this month for proposals for projects enhancing the viability and sustainability of women entrepreneurship enablers. Women’s business associations, incubators, accelerators, and cooperatives that advance women’s entrepreneurship, can apply for funding for innovative projects or programmes to bolster the skills of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) owned and run by women across Africa, the Bank announced in a press release posted on its website.

According to the statement: “Entrepreneurship enablers, which include business associations and civil society organisations, play an important role in empowering women to establish bankable SMEs and other businesses. However, the enablers themselves often face challenges, such as long-term growth plans and lack of financing, which reduce their reach, impact and sustainability.”

Like this: Like Loading...