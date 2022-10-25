AfDB, IsDB, IFAD launch $520m agric zone scheme in Nigeria

To further scale up agriculture sector in Nigeria, elevate food sufficiency and create jobs, African Development Bank (AfDB) is leading other partners, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) to provide $520 million for the development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria.

While AfDB is staking $210 million, IsDB and IFAD are co-financing with $150 million, and $160 million respectively. AfDB President, Dr. Akinwuni Adesina, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the launch of SAZPS, described the scheme as new economic zones to be located in rural areas and fully supported by infrastructure (power, water, roads, digital infrastructure, and logistics) to allow food and agribusiness companies to locate within such zones.

He said he had long conceived SAZPs some years ago when he was Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture.

According to Akinwuni, SAZPs will be established close to farmers in production catchment areas, provide market off takes for farmers, support processing and value addition, reduce food losses, and allow the emergence of highly competitive food and agricultural value chains.

Most importantly, he said SAPZs would help to transform rural economies of Nigeria from zones of economic misery to zones of economic prosperity, boosting wealth and livelihoods.

