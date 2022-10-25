News

AfDB, IsDB, IFAD launch $520m agric zone scheme in Nigeria

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

To further scale up agriculture sector in Nigeria, elevate food sufficiency and create jobs, African Development Bank (AfDB) is leading other partners, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) to provide $520 million for the development of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria.

While AfDB is staking $210 million, IsDB and IFAD are co-financing with $150 million, and $160 million respectively. AfDB President, Dr. Akinwuni Adesina, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the launch of SAZPS, described the scheme as new economic zones to be located in rural areas and fully supported by infrastructure (power, water, roads, digital infrastructure, and logistics) to allow food and agribusiness companies to locate within such zones.

 

He said he had long conceived SAZPs some years ago when he was Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture.

 

According to Akinwuni, SAZPs will be established close to farmers in production catchment areas, provide market off takes for farmers, support processing and value addition, reduce food losses, and allow the emergence of highly competitive food and agricultural value chains.

 

Most importantly, he said SAPZs would help to transform rural economies of Nigeria from zones of economic misery to zones of economic prosperity, boosting wealth and livelihoods.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

New Zealand ramps up military at border to beat coronavirus outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Brazil’s cases top 3.4m, death toll nears 110,000 New Zealand said it would increase the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to beat any further spread of COVID-19, as it reported five new cases in the community on Wednesday. Around 500 more defence personnel will be deployed, taking the total […]
News

BUA boss seeks joint finance institution for growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, has called for a three-way partnership between the African private sector, government and finance institutions, to fast-track growth and development in Nigeria, and in Africa. According to Rabiu, who is the President of the France Nigeria Business Council, this partnership will identify sustainable solutions to the issues […]
News

Reps’ revised legislative agenda exciting to development partners, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Major international development o r g a n i s a – tions in Nigeria have expressed their readiness to partner the 9th House of Representatives in the implementation of its revised Legislative Agenda.   This is as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, reiterated the commitment of the House to be peoplecentred in the process […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica