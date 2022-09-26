AfDB, Islamic Bank, others invest $618m in Nigeria

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the French Development Agency (FDA) are investing 618 million dollars in the Digital and Creative Enterprises Programme (I-DICE) in Nigeria. President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, said this at the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum on the sideline of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, New York.

Adesina said the programme would support the creation of 225 creative start-ups and 451 digital technologies small and medium sized enterprises, or digital SMEs.

The AfDB president added that the enterprises would create 6.1 million jobs and add 6.4 billion dollars to the economy. “

That is the power of international partnerships working for Nigeria. Investors must recognise this and invest. “The future is not just digital, the future will be driven by digital revolution. “Today, Nigeria has five of the seven unicorns in Africa and raised almost 1.4 billion dollars of the total of four billion dollars raised by Fintech companies across Africa in 2021.

“When you think of financial services digital innovations, think Nigeria, with Flutterwave, OPay, Andela and Interswitch holding the status of unicorn companies, worth at least one billion dollars each,” he said.

Adesina also said the bank had invested 4.5 billion dollars in Nigeria, adding that the country remained an attractive investment destination.

He further said bank, International Fund for Agricultural Development, and IsDB had provided 540 million dollars to develop Special Agro-industrial processing zones to help unlock the agricultural potential in Nigeria. “This financing will boost food and agribusiness value chains across Nigeria and make Nigeria more competitive,” he said.

He also called for increased international partnerships in Nigeria, adding that the bank had invested 44 billion dollars in infrastructure in Africa over the past six years.

Furthermore, Adesina said the growth in Nigeria would depend on its ability to fix its infrastructure deficits.

“The National Integrated Infrastructure Masterplan shows that Nigeria will need a total financing of 759 billion dollars to support infrastructure over a 23-year horizon (2020-2043).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...