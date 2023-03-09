AfDB issues AUD50m 15-year Kangaroo Green Bond

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has successfully launched an Australia Dollar (AUD) 50 million 15-year Kangaroo Green Bond due March 2038. According to a press release, the new issuance was arranged by RBC Capital Markets and sold to a single Japanese investor, Taiju Life Insurance Company.

The statement said that this is the AfDB’s sophomore green bond in the Australian dollar market since the inaugural 15-year Kangaroo green bond was issued in 2016, and marks an extension of the bank’s existing Kangaroo curve. It added that “the funds raised through this green bond transaction will support the Bank’s efforts in the areas of climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The bond proceeds will finance eligible green projects, including forestry conservation projects, aimed at supporting the transition to green growth in Africa in accordance with the AfDB Green Bond Framework.” Despite renewed global efforts toward climate change evidenced by the new and ambitious climate targets established at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Africa requires particular attention and a more targeted response. According to the statement, “with its unique biodiversity and ecosystems, including savannas, mountains, plateaus, deserts, and its variety of organisms and plants, the continent is threatened by climate change unlike any other region. As a result, the transition to green growth in Africa has become even more important and urgent.

Like this: Like Loading...