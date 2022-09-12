AfDB issues €1.25bn 7-year global benchmark social bond

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced that it, last Wednesday, launched and priced a new €1.25 billion 7-year Global Benchmark transaction, in a Social Bond format, due September 14, 2022, stating that the bond pays a coupon of 2.250 per cent with a re-offer yield of 2.310 per cent.

The bank disclosed that the timing of the transaction was to enable it seize the final clear window available in the EUR market before the European Central Bank’s (ECB) September meeting last Thursday.

According to a press release posted on the bank’s website, “the new 7-year EUR transaction marks the African Devel- opment Bank’s second EUR Global Benchmark in 2022, following the €1 billion 5-year transaction issued in March, extending further the bank’s EUR curve.

Additionally, this new line brings a new liquid and on-the-run reference point in the 7-year part of AfDB’s EUR curve, refreshing a key benchmark maturity, which AfDB last visited in 2017.”

The statement further said: “Notably, at €2.3 billion, the deal’s orderbook represents AfDB’s largest ever book for a EUR benchmark transaction. The geographical distribution highlights a diversified investor base approximately with the majority of the book from Europe (56.7 per cent), followed by the UK (22.6 per cent), Asia (12.1 per cent), Americas (8.2 per cent) and Africa (0.4 per cent).

“In terms of investor type, the high quality orderbook was predominantly allocated to bBanks (40.2 per cent) and Central Banks/Official Institutions (30 per cent) and whilst Asset Managers / Insurance / Pension Funds (29.8 per cent), rounded off the remainder of allocations.”

The AfDB explained in the statement that by issuing social bonds to finance socioeconomic development in its regional member countries, it was “advancing its mission and strategy – to spur sustainable economic development and social progress in Africa – and is capitalising on its strong trackrecord of financing projects with strong social impact on the continent.”

It added: “The eligible projects to be financed with the proceeds of this new EUR-denominated Social Bond are expected to lead to poverty reduction and job creation, as well as inclusive growth across age, gender and geography, thus improving the quality of life for the people of Africa.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...