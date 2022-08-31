Business

AfDB, Japan seal $5bn pact to support Africa’s private sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Government of Japan and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have announced a $5 billion financial cooperation under the fifth phase of the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative (EPSA) from 2023 to 2025. The announcement was made at the Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) held in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

According to a press release, the funds consist of $4 billion under the existing window, and an additional up to $1 billion that will be provided under a new Special Window. The statement said: “Japan will establish this Special Window to support countries that are making progress in the enhancement of debt transparency and sustainability, and other reforms, thereby making steady and significant improvement in their debt situations. “Given the importance of food security, Japan and the African Development Bank will add agriculture and nutrition as a priority area under EPSA 5. As a result, EPSA 5 will cover electricity; connectivity; health; agriculture and nutrition as priority areas in order to address key challenges in Africa.”

Speaking at the EPSA 5 launch ceremony, Japan’s Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Mr. Masato Kanda, said his country is committed to supporting African countries while respecting their own initiatives. Also, the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Dr. Akihiko Tanaka, said: “Under the severe situation caused by multiple crises, enhancing resilience and promoting human security are critical components of Japan’s support for Africa.

“EPSA is an essential element of our partnership with the African Development Bank to tackle social and economic challenges facing the continent. JICA commits to work with EPSA to create a bright and prosperous future.” On his part, AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said: “EPSA 5 is the kind of cooperation Africa and the world needs. Escalating climate change impacts, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine means that we must do even more than we already have done, to mobilise the private sector and create job opportunities in Africa. The newly signed initiative will positively impact millions of lives across Africa.” He added that Japan and AfDB would join forces to support countries that address enormous challenges, including food security, climate change, health, digitalisation and debt issues.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

US weekly jobless claims drop below 500,000; layoffs lowest since 2000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, signaling the labor market recovery had entered a new phase amid a booming economy. That was reinforced by other data on Thursday showing U.S.-based employers in […]
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered that […]
Business

eNaira: CBN intensifies sensitisation amid ‘banks’ apathy’

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped up its sensitisation campaign on eNaira as part of measures to tackle what the Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, described as deposit money banks’ apathy to the adoption of the digital currency, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Since October 25 last year when President Muhammadu Buhari […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica