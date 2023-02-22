AfDB, Japan sign $350m loan agreement

T he African Development Bank (AfDB) and Japan have signed an exchange of notes for an eighth private sector assistance loan from Japan to finance the bank’s private sector operations.

According to a press release, the loan agreement, to the tune of JPY 44.1 million or $350 million, carries an interest rate of 0,11 per cent and a repayment period of 30 years, with a grace period of 10 years.

The statement said that the loan would contribute significantly to funding the bank’s private sector operations through credit lines, adding that the signing took place at the bank group’s headquarters between its Senior Vice President, Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, and Japanese Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, Katsuya Ikkatai.

The agreement comes under the joint initiative known as the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance Initiative for Africa (EPSA). This provides financing for the Bank’s private sector operations through a line of credit from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The loans are provided on concessional terms

