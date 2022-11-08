Business

AfDB, Japan strengthen business ties

KEIZAI DOYUKAI or the Japan Association of Corporate Executives recently signed a statement of intent with the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to foster closer collaboration and to strengthen business ties between Japan and Africa.

According to a press release, the DOYUKAI, a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of Japanese business leaders, is envisaging the creation of an “Impact Fund” to build an impact investment ecosystem in Africa.

The fund, which will be managed by an independent operating company launched by early next year, will leverage DOYUKAI’s network with Japanese corporations and institutions in the private and public sectors.

Focus areas of the proposed Fund are fintech (including embedded finance), healthcare, food security and sustainability

 

